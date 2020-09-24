Advertisement

Two Fargo officers save woman from drowning

When officers Brady Holte and Scott Normandin arrived on scene and got closer to the adult female, they noticed she was already neck deep in the Red River. Both officers pulled her out safely.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police officers respond to the 100 block of 2nd Street South this morning for a welfare check on a suicidal female.

When officers Brady Holte and Scott Normandin arrived on scene, they spotted the adult female walking towards the rapids in the Red River near Dike East.

By the time the officers caught up to the female, she was already neck deep in the river.

Officer Holte went into the river and pulled the female to safety while Officer Normandin was able to assist pulling her out of the river.

The female has been transported by ambulance to a local hospital for an evaluation.

She is in good physical health.

The officers were not hurt in the incident.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

