Tuition will drop at Concordia as school going with new “school” structure

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Concordia College has announced a new school structure that will lead to lower tuition as part of a change to it’s pricing model.

Here’s the news release sent out Thursday afternoon:

Concordia College, Moorhead, Mn., made the following announcements today:

· a change to its academic structure by establishing a “schools” model within the college

· launching a new pricing structure.

Under the new academic model Concordia introduced the School of Art and Sciences and the School of Health Professions. These two new schools will be joined by the Offutt School of Business to encompass all areas of the college.

“The schools model more clearly showcases the academic strengths of Concordia college and will help to engage philanthropic activity for innovation in teaching, learning, and applied problem solving,” says Dr. Susan Larson, Dean of the College. “Additionally, the three schools model enhances our commitment to students' career exploration, preparation, and on time graduation – so critical for the economic vitality of the region.”

Concordia will also take a new approach to the price of tuition. Beginning fall 2021 the price for annual tuition will be $27,500, which is more than $15,000 lower than current tuition: a reduction of over 35 percent. As a priority identified in the college’s strategic plan approved in May 2019, this new pricing structure is a response to the confusion and anxiety many students and families experience after decades of rising tuition prices. In addition to decreased tuition, Concordia will continue to offer scholarships and aid to help students meet their college costs.

“With this new tuition price, Pell Grants, state aid, and external scholarships will go further toward reducing costs and limit the need for student loans,” says Dr. Karl Stumo, Vice President of Enrollment and Marketing.

This change in the college’s pricing model will benefit continuing students as well. Historically, students have seen an average annual tuition increase of four percent, or about $1,700 annually. In the upcoming year, the increase in the out-of-pocket tuition costs for continuing students will be limited to $800.

“Our campus leadership and our governing Board of Regents have worked together to frame Concordia for this new and changing time: to position Concordia strongly to serve our students, and the communities they will lead, as we send them out to influence the affairs of the world,” says President William Craft.

Concordia College is a private, four-year liberal arts college with nearly 2,000 students. A co-ed college affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, students in our community come from 40 countries. Concordia offers more than 50 majors, 13 pre-professional programs, and signature integrative learning experiences called PEAKs that focus on active learning outside the classroom.

The video and photos from the news conference can be downloaded here: concordiacollege.edu/newsconference

