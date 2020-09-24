Advertisement

SWAT called out on search warrant in Moorhead

SWAT were called to help police deliver a warrant in Moorhead.
SWAT were called to help police deliver a warrant in Moorhead.
By Lisa Budeau
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Moorhead Police confirm that SWAT was called in to help assist them during a search warrant in south Moorhead Thursday morning.

Police were searching in the 3200 block of 9th Street S. behind the Doggy Depot.

Our reporter on scene says she saw police searching through multiple cars parked behind the business, most of them had their doors and trunks open.

The reporter also noticed police walking out of the lot with a large brown bag that looked like it was filled with something.

Stay with Valley News Live as we wait to learn more from police.

