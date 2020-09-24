Several Shower Chances on the Way...

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TONIGHT - SATURDAY: We’ll see increasing wind tonight with return of rain chances after midnight. The rain will hang around into Friday morning, then clear. Friday is right back to above-seasonal temperatures in the mid-70s. Saturday looks to bring another cold front and chance of showers Temperatures Saturday cool into the low-70s.

SUNDAY - TUESDAY: A cool-down is possible by Sunday under some increasing clouds, along with the chance of some PM rain showers or storms. Temperatures look to be in the 60s, which is more seasonal for this time of year. Temperatures remain in the 60s as we move into Monday under sun and clouds. The chance of rain is again possible Monday. Temperatures then cool further on Tuesday, with highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and quiet conditions join us for Wednesday, temperatures continue cooling to well below average for this time of year, with most highs in the 40s and 50s. There is an additional chance of showers on Wednesday as well as a cold front slides in. By Thursday, sunnier skies return but we can expect high temperatures mostly to remain in the 40s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of showers early. Low: 56. High: 75.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun. Chance of showers. Low: 55. High: 71.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds and cooler, but seasonable. Chance of showers or storms. Low: 50. High: 65.

MONDAY - YOM KIPPUR: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Low: 52. High: 63.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Cooler. Low: 46. High: 58.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Low: 42. High: 55.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Low: 37. High: 49.

By: Summer Schnellbach