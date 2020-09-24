Roads blocked near Horace following crash

HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are working the scene of a serious crash near Horace.

The crash happened around 7 Thursday morning on 124th Ave. S., just off I-29. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it was a two-vehicle crash.

One woman was hurt in the crash and taken to the hospital for her injuries, her current condition is unknown.

The roads in that area were blocked off by the Cass County Sheriff’s Department as they worked the scene.

No other information is being released.

