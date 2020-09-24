Advertisement

Roads blocked near Horace following crash

Roads are blocked by 124th Ave. S. close to exit 54 near Horace for a crash.
Roads are blocked by 124th Ave. S. close to exit 54 near Horace for a crash.(Brian Sherrod, VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer and Brian Sherrod
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are working the scene of a serious crash near Horace.

The crash happened around 7 Thursday morning on 124th Ave. S., just off I-29. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it was a two-vehicle crash.

One woman was hurt in the crash and taken to the hospital for her injuries, her current condition is unknown.

The roads in that area were blocked off by the Cass County Sheriff’s Department as they worked the scene.

No other information is being released.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - September 24

Updated: 11 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW

Valley Today

North Dakota Today KVLY Sept. 24th 6:50am

Updated: 18 minutes ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

Valley Today

SWAT called out on search warrant in Moorhead

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lisa Budeau
Moorhead Police confirm that SWAT was called in to help assist them during a search warrant in south Moorhead Thursday morning.

Valley Today

Motorcyclist stopped for going 125 mph on I-94

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The speed zone for that stretch of interstate is 75 mph.

Latest News

News

Reckless Driver arrested after pursuit in Jamestown

Updated: 10 hours ago
Texas man arrested in Jamestown after attempting to hit other vehicle with car, fleeing from police.

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Sept 23

Updated: 11 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Growing concern of drug overdoses in the valley

Updated: 11 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Exploring the data behind the risk levels on COVID risk maps

Updated: 11 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Sept 23 - Part 1

Updated: 11 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Slumberland employee helps save customer who had a stroke

Updated: 11 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD