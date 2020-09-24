Advertisement

Reckless Driver arrested after pursuit in Jamestown

Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Jamestown Police Department arrested a Texas man after receiving calls that he was chasing another vehicle with his car.

They were first alerted to the car around 6pm on Wednesday Night when a caller noticed a vehicle that seemed to be chasing another car before hitting the front deck of a house and then going back after the car.

Police say that the reckless driver, 29-year-old Jonathon Lopez, did hit the vehicle he was chasing and then sped off.

The victim in that intentionally crash was not injured.

Lopez was later found and fled from officers when they tried to stop him.

He was eventually found nor far from the scene.

Lopez, who is temporarily living in Jamestown, was arrested on suspicions of Driving under the influence of alcohol, Reckless Driving, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police in a motor vehicle, Failure to Halt, Driving without a valid Operators License and Leaving the scene of an accident.

He is being held in Stutsman County Jail.

