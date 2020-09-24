North Dakota State University release enrollment numbers for fall 2020

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: NDSU issued a correction stating that the number of graduates per year has increased 35.3 percent since spring 2011 (2,356 students graduated in 2010; 3,187 students graduated in 2020).

ORIGINAL: North Dakota State University is seeing an increase of first-year students.

The university says this fall’s enrollment has a freshman class of 2,307, which is four percent higher than last year’s class of 2,218.

However, the overall enrollment is at 12,846 which decreased from last year’s enrollment of 13,173.

The academic profile of first-year students remains strong with an average ACT score of 24 and 60 percent of NDSU students holding a high school GPA of 3.5 or above. About 10 percent of NDSU students come in with a 4.0 high school GPA.

The number of graduates per year has increased 30.3 percent since spring 2011 (2,356 students graduated in 2010; 3,187 students graduated in 2020).

The first-to-second year retention rate is the highest it has ever been at 82 percent, up from 78.9 percent last year.

