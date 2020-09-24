Advertisement

Motorcyclist stopped for going 125 mph on I-94

Police lights graphic
Police lights graphic(AP)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A motorcyclist is facing a hefty penalty for getting caught going 125 mph on I-94 in North Dakota.

The Highway Patrol says they pulled over the rider on Wednesday, Sept. 23 close to Valley City.

The speed zone for that stretch of interstate is 75 mph.

The rider is now facing a $250 fine for the speeding violation.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Reckless Driver arrested after pursuit in Jamestown

Updated: 6 hours ago
Texas man arrested in Jamestown after attempting to hit other vehicle with car, fleeing from police.

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Sept 23

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Growing concern of drug overdoses in the valley

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Exploring the data behind the risk levels on COVID risk maps

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News Sept 23 - Part 1

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Slumberland employee helps save customer who had a stroke

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Sept 23 - Part 2

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Sept 23 - Part 3

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Sept 23

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

Growing concern of drug overdoses in the Valley

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Our streets are a little safer after a drug bust that authorities describe as significant.