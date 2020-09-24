Motorcyclist stopped for going 125 mph on I-94

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A motorcyclist is facing a hefty penalty for getting caught going 125 mph on I-94 in North Dakota.

The Highway Patrol says they pulled over the rider on Wednesday, Sept. 23 close to Valley City.

The speed zone for that stretch of interstate is 75 mph.

The rider is now facing a $250 fine for the speeding violation.

