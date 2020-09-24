Moorhead Police arrest three in connection to weekend shooting near Concordia

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police say three men are in jail in connection to a shooting near Concordia College’s campus last weekend.

Officers were called just after midnight on Sept. 19, to the 1200 block of 5th St for a loud party that evolved into a shooting involving party-goers.

The victim, 19-year-old Reece Mentore, of Fargo, suffered a single gunshot to his lower leg. The suspects fled the scene before the officer’s arrival.

On Sunday, 19-year-old Sam Payne Jr., of Moorhead, and 19-year-old Yorell Taylor, of Fargo, were arrested for this incident for weapons-related offenses and possessing stolen firearms.

On Wednesday, 20-year-old Abednego Thomas Jr., of West Fargo, was arrested on Cass County felony warrants and held on 2nd Degree Assault charges relating to this incident.

This is a developing story. Stick with Valley News Live for updates.

