Fargo police arrest suspected burglar at construction site

Chase Andrew Kellenberger
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police officers nabbed a man attempting to burglarize an area experiencing a rise in burglaries.

Chase Andrew Kellenberger, 32, was arrested at around 4 a.m. Thursday, according to the Fargo Police Department. He has no permanent address.

Police said officers noticed a suspicious vehicle at a house that was under construction near 24th St S and 74th Ave.

Crime data showed an increase of burglaries in that area and so officers continued investigating.

A perimeter was set up and police then allegedly noticed Chase running through the shadows of some houses nearby that were under construction.

According to police, officers pursued Chase on foot and detained him.

Police said Chase tried breaking into trailers and officers found burglary tools he used to cut the trailer handles.

