Eight-Game Spring Schedule Set for NDSU Football

Bison Open With Sunday Home Game Feb. 21
North Dakota State University Bison logo
North Dakota State University Bison logo
By Beth Hoole
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Football) - The Missouri Valley Football Conference has announced its league schedule for the spring 2021 season, which will begin the weekend of Feb. 20 and includes eight games in nine weeks ending April 17. The NCAA Division I Football Championship selection show is scheduled for Sunday, April 18. The FCS playoffs, reduced from 24 teams to 16 teams this year, will run four straight weeks culminating with the national championship game the weekend of May 15. North Dakota State will play its conference opener at home Sunday, Feb. 21, against Youngstown State. The Bison have a bye in Week 2 before returning to play March 6 at Indiana State.NDSU has four home and four road games. Other home games are March 13 against Illinois State, April 3 against South Dakota State and April 17 against North Dakota. NDSU will travel to South Dakota, Missouri State and Northern Iowa. The Bison will not play Southern Illinois or Western Illinois due to the conference scheduling rotation for 11 teams.

2020-21 NDSU Football Schedule

October 3 - CENTRAL ARKANSAS

February 21 - YOUNGSTOWN STATE*

March 6 - at Indiana State*

March 13 - ILLINOIS STATE*

March 20 - at South Dakota*

March 27 - at Missouri State*

April 3 - SOUTH DAKOTA STATE*

April 10 - at Northern Iowa*

April 17 - NORTH DAKOTA*

*Missouri Valley Football Conference games

On Aug. 7, the Missouri Valley Football Conference Presidents Council announced that league’s schools would not conduct conference competition this fall.  In its unwavering commitment to providing meaningful and safe competitive opportunities for the Conference’s student-athletes, the MVFC moved its schedule to the spring to align its season with the FCS Playoffs.  Non-conference competition this fall is being conducted at institutional discretion as Missouri State (3 games), North Dakota State (1 game) and Southern Illinois (1 game) all have opted to schedule non-league teams before November.

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, the NCAA Board of Directors approved NCAA Division I fall championships to be played in the spring as outlined by the Division I Council.  The FCS playoffs will feature 16 teams, and the bracket will be announced on Sunday, April 18.  The 16-team field will be feature automatic bids from 11 FCS conferences and an additional five at-large selections.  The title game will be played on either May 14-15-16 in Frisco, Texas.

The Spring 2021 MVFC slate features the same original matchups as the previously announced Fall 2020 schedule.  The sequence of games, however, is different, as the model follows a “Southern Start” with early-season games played either at domes or at institutions in the southern-most part of the league footprint.  Typically, MVFC schools would not play more than two-straight games at home or two-straight games on the road, but it will occur three times next spring due to facility conflicts at some sites.

Start times and the league’s television schedule will be announced at a later date.

