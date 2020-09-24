Advertisement

COVID-19 testing scheduled in Bemidji

(MGN)
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bemidji, MN. (Valley News Live) - People in, and around, Bemidji who want to be tested for COVID-19 have a few chances next week.

The Minnesota Department of Health is teaming up with local public health officials on September 29th through October 1st.

Testing is free, available to anyone who feels they need to be tested whether they have symptoms or not, and will not require insurance.

Here are the details of the testing in Bemidji:

Tuesday, September 29, Wednesday, September 30, and Thursday, October 1

12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Bemidji Armory

1430 23rd Street NW

Bemidji, MN

To avoid long lines, those wish to get tested are encouraged to pre-register for a time slot. Click here for more information and to sign up for an appointment.

Those who are unable to sign up online or need interpretation can call 1-855-612-0677 for assistance.

You can see more information about statewide community testing opportunities here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

North Dakota State University release enrollment numbers for fall 2020

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
North Dakota State University is seeing an increase of first-year students.

News

Fargo police arrest suspected burglar at construction site

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Fargo police officers nabbed a man attempting to burglarize an area experiencing an increase of burglaries.

News

Two Fargo officers save woman from drowning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
When officers Brady Holte and Scott Normandin arrived on scene and got closer to the adult female, they noticed she was already neck deep in the Red River. Both officers pulled her out safely.

News

News - Noon News September 24 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

News

Mr. Food - Mashed & Smashed Cauliflower - September 24

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - September 24

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News September 24 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

COVID-19 Survey team making their way to West Central, Minnesota

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Otter Tail County Public Health says a COVID-19 survey team is in West Central, Minnesota until September 26th.

News

995 new cases of COVID-19, three more deaths reported in Minnesota

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 995 new cases of COVID-19, along with three new deaths in the state. 1,988 deaths have been linked to the disease.

News

471 new cases of COVID-19, eight more deaths reported in North Dakota

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
North Dakota Health Officials are reporting 471 new cases of COVID-19, along with eight new deaths in the state.