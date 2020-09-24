COVID-19 testing scheduled in Bemidji

Bemidji, MN. (Valley News Live) - People in, and around, Bemidji who want to be tested for COVID-19 have a few chances next week.

The Minnesota Department of Health is teaming up with local public health officials on September 29th through October 1st.

Testing is free, available to anyone who feels they need to be tested whether they have symptoms or not, and will not require insurance.

Here are the details of the testing in Bemidji:

Tuesday, September 29, Wednesday, September 30, and Thursday, October 1

12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Bemidji Armory

1430 23rd Street NW

Bemidji, MN

To avoid long lines, those wish to get tested are encouraged to pre-register for a time slot. Click here for more information and to sign up for an appointment.

Those who are unable to sign up online or need interpretation can call 1-855-612-0677 for assistance.

You can see more information about statewide community testing opportunities here.

