COVID-19 Survey team making their way to West Central, Minnesota
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Otter Tail County Public Health says a COVID-19 survey team is in West Central, Minnesota until September 26th. This is a part of the statewide survey that’s being done in Minnesota.
These voluntary, in-person surveys will be conducted to understand the effect COVID-19 is having on the community.
The survey is called CASPER and if you choose to participate, you will be given a questionnaire, a COVID-19 test and an antibody test.
