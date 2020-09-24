CDC issues Thanksgiving guidance, urges Americans to have a small dinner and not travel

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thanksgiving might still be two months away, but many are already making plans to travel and gather with family for the holiday, something the CDC is discouraging.

In new guidance released this week the CDC suggests having a small dinner with only the people who live in the your home, and celebrating with other family members virtually.

A usual thanksgiving dinner only brings around 12 people to Liz Reck’s table, and while some are family members who don’t live with Reck, she says they’re the same people she already spends her time with.

“I mean we’re gonna do, like we’ve been doing the last 25-30 years. It’s not like we’re going to invite like extra people off the streets! You know what I mean?” Reck said.

Reck adds she and her family are already careful enough and isn’t going to let the CDC keep her from holiday traditions.

“It’s unfair to everything. They’re trying to take everything away from us, you know trick or treating for the kids, probably for christmas when it comes time, all the holidays!” Reck said.

And while Katrina Tholen says her family is doing something similar she’s only celebrating Thanksgiving with relatives who are part of what she calls her 'pod.’

“We all follow very strict rules, we’ve all been doing curbside pickup and as much as possible staying home. Then we can get the kids together and the kids can see their grandparents,” Tholen said.

With an autoimmune lung disease, Tholen says socializing with her pod has been vital in both keeping her safe and sane.

“It’s really dangerous for me to go out much,” Tholen said.

She added while there would usually be around ten people at her table with four of her relatives doing in-person learning this year, she’s getting creative this Turkey Day.

“We’re going to cook a big Thanksgiving, then drop half of it at their house! And then we’ll virtually have thanksgiving together. So that way, we keep me safe, we keep my father in law who has high blood pressure and has already had a heart attack safe and then everybody can just be together that way,” Tholen said.

Tholen says no matter how you decide to celebrate later this year it’s important to keep not only you and your family safe, but those in the community as well.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.