Bridge to reopen after it was set on fire

DENT, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Otter Tail County officials say the County Highway 41 Bridge at Star Lake near Dent that was set on fire earlier this month plans to reopen soon.

The bridge is currently closed, and a detour has been set up along County Highway 35 and State Highway 108.

County Engineer Charles Grotte plans for the bridge to reopen in a few weeks. The advised speed limit will be 40 miles per hour and a weight limit will be in place. A detour will be marked for overweight vehicles.

Officials say the goal is to replace the bridge during the summer of 2021. The initial estimated cost is $980,000 with an anticipated state contribution of $300,000. Otter Tail County is responsible for the balance and all associated cost due to the bridge closure.

