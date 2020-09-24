995 new cases of COVID-19, three more deaths reported in Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 995 new cases of COVID-19, along with three new deaths in the state. 1,988 deaths have been linked to the disease.
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
To read the full report, click https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html
