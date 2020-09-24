Advertisement

76-year-old man taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle

According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office, one person died and one person was injured in the crash Tuesday night.
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BECKER COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State Patrol reports one person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle.

It happened Thursday at around 3:30 p.m. at CR 144 and Hwy 59 in Detroit Lakes.

Troopers say a GMC Sierra driven by 60-year-old Dean Ray Havercamp was traveling south through the county weigh station parking lot in front of the pay station in Detroit Lakes at approximately 5-10 miles per hour.

76-year-old Thomas Joeseph Welter was walking eastbound through the parking lot toward the pay station.

The GMC hit Welter on the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Troopers say he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

