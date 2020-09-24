Advertisement

471 new cases of COVID-19, eight more deaths reported in North Dakota

North Dakota Health Officials are reporting 471 new cases of COVID-19, along with eight new deaths in the state.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
211 deaths have been linked to the disease with a 7.09% daily positivity rate in the state.

89 patients are in the hospital.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Woman in her 70s from Benson County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 70s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 90s from Ward County with no underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 60s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County - 11
  • Benson County – 2
  • Bottineau County – 12
  • Burke County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 118
  • Cass County – 78
  • Divide County - 1
  • Eddy County - 8
  • Emmons County – 12
  • Grand Forks County – 29
  • Grant County – 1
  • Hettinger County - 1
  • LaMoure County - 6
  • Logan County – 4
  • McHenry County - 1
  • McKenzie County - 10
  • McLean County - 1
  • Mercer County - 9
  • Morton County – 43
  • Mountrail County - 4
  • Nelson County – 2
  • Pembina County – 7
  • Ramsey County – 8
  • Ransom County – 1
  • Renville County – 5
  • Richland County – 9
  • Rolette County - 3
  • Sargent County – 4
  • Sheridan County - 1
  • Sioux County - 1
  • Stark County – 31
  • Stutsman County – 5
  • Towner County - 2
  • Traill County – 5
  • Walsh County - 5
  • Ward County – 18
  • Williams County – 12

