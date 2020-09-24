471 new cases of COVID-19, eight more deaths reported in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Health Officials are reporting 471 new cases of COVID-19, along with eight new deaths in the state.

211 deaths have been linked to the disease with a 7.09% daily positivity rate in the state.

89 patients are in the hospital.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 70s from Benson County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from Ward County with no underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 60s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Barnes County - 11

Benson County – 2

Bottineau County – 12

Burke County - 1

Burleigh County - 118

Cass County – 78

Divide County - 1

Eddy County - 8

Emmons County – 12

Grand Forks County – 29

Grant County – 1

Hettinger County - 1

LaMoure County - 6

Logan County – 4

McHenry County - 1

McKenzie County - 10

McLean County - 1

Mercer County - 9

Morton County – 43

Mountrail County - 4

Nelson County – 2

Pembina County – 7

Ramsey County – 8

Ransom County – 1

Renville County – 5

Richland County – 9

Rolette County - 3

Sargent County – 4

Sheridan County - 1

Sioux County - 1

Stark County – 31

Stutsman County – 5

Towner County - 2

Traill County – 5

Walsh County - 5

Ward County – 18

Williams County – 12

