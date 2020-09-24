471 new cases of COVID-19, eight more deaths reported in North Dakota
North Dakota Health Officials are reporting 471 new cases of COVID-19, along with eight new deaths in the state.
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Health Officials are reporting 471 new cases of COVID-19, along with eight new deaths in the state.
211 deaths have been linked to the disease with a 7.09% daily positivity rate in the state.
89 patients are in the hospital.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Woman in her 70s from Benson County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 70s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 90s from Ward County with no underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 60s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Barnes County - 11
- Benson County – 2
- Bottineau County – 12
- Burke County - 1
- Burleigh County - 118
- Cass County – 78
- Divide County - 1
- Eddy County - 8
- Emmons County – 12
- Grand Forks County – 29
- Grant County – 1
- Hettinger County - 1
- LaMoure County - 6
- Logan County – 4
- McHenry County - 1
- McKenzie County - 10
- McLean County - 1
- Mercer County - 9
- Morton County – 43
- Mountrail County - 4
- Nelson County – 2
- Pembina County – 7
- Ramsey County – 8
- Ransom County – 1
- Renville County – 5
- Richland County – 9
- Rolette County - 3
- Sargent County – 4
- Sheridan County - 1
- Sioux County - 1
- Stark County – 31
- Stutsman County – 5
- Towner County - 2
- Traill County – 5
- Walsh County - 5
- Ward County – 18
- Williams County – 12
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.