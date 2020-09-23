UPDATE: Kenmare man dies in train, tractor collision near Foxholm

FOXHOLM, N.D. – UPDATE (7:35 p.m.): A 26-year-old Kenmare man is dead after a train collided with his tractor on the tracks between Carpio and Foxholm Tuesday morning.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the man was mowing along Highway 52 around 10:30 a.m., when a witness saw him back up over the tracks.

According to the patrol, when he backed up, a train collided with the tractor.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the train, a 43-year-old man from Harvey, was not hurt.

The train remained stopped on the tracks while crews investigated and cleared the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. A spokesperson for Canadian Pacific said CP Police Service is supporting the patrol in its investigation.

The spokesperson for CP said it was a mixed freight train.

The victim’s name is withheld pending notification of family.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crews with Canadian Pacific rail were on scene northwest of Foxholm Tuesday afternoon, cleaning up following an incident between a CP train and a vehicle.

Details are unclear, including if anyone was hurt and what caused the crash.

As of 2:30 p.m., the train remained stopped on the tracks while crews investigated and cleared the scene.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol was on scene investigating the incident.

Your News Leader is reaching out to Canadian Pacific to learn more.

