Student suspended for bringing BB Gun to Lincoln Elementary School

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Lincoln Elementary School student has been suspended for bringing a BB gun on campus.

According to a release from Fargo Public Schools, a student brought the loaded BB gun to school in their backpack.

The student made a staff member aware of something in their backpack when they arrived at school.

The staff member looked into the student’s backpack and saw the BB gun.

The backpack was immediately secured and confiscated.

A hallway closure occurred in the building in order for staff members to appropriately attend to the situation and keep all students and staff in their respective classrooms.

No threats were made to students or staff and all students were safe at the school.

The student went with staff to the office, where the parents were contacted.

Administration followed policy and have suspended the student in order to complete an investigation and determine any further action.

The administration worked collaboratively with the Fargo Police Department regarding this incident.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.