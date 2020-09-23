Red River SWAT called for narcotics search warrant

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An investigation is underway for a narcotics search warrant that brought out the SWAT team.

Fargo Police say the team was out in the 900 block of 42nd St. S. around 8 Tuesday night to deliver the search warrant.

No arrests were made in the search, but police say they’re still looking into the case.

No other information is being released at this time.

