Red River SWAT called for narcotics search warrant

Generic police lights image
Generic police lights image(MGN image)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An investigation is underway for a narcotics search warrant that brought out the SWAT team.

Fargo Police say the team was out in the 900 block of 42nd St. S. around 8 Tuesday night to deliver the search warrant.

No arrests were made in the search, but police say they’re still looking into the case.

No other information is being released at this time.

