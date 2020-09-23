Records: Moorhead man facing vehicular homicide charges for drunk driving incident that killed brother

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man involved in a deadly drunk driving incident last month in Otter Tail County that reportedly killed his brother is facing three vehicular homicide charges.

Daniel Matthew Carlson, 22, crashed his 1999 silver BMW 328i along Hwy 10 near New York Mills on August 4 at around 3:50 p.m., according to Minnesota State Patrol.

A warrant was filed on Monday for his arrest, and Otter Tail County Jail staff said Carlson hasn’t been arrested yet as of this publication.

According to court documents, the first people who responded were New York Mills Police Chief James Gritz and officer Bobbie Berndt.

Both reportedly saw vehicle parts all over the roadway and found William Jackson, 21, slumped over in the passenger seat with a weak pulse.

A witness told investigators the driver, Carlson, was traveling at a high rate of speed going between 80 to 90 mph. Carlson appeared to fall asleep and then drove off the road, rolling over seven times.

Court documents alleged that Carlson was found sitting on the grass.

A blood sample was collected from Carlson and it showed a .122 blood alcohol concentration, according to investigators. He blew a .166 during a preliminary breath test. Anything above a .08 is considered legally impaired.

Carlson told investigators he was at the lake in Detroit Lakes and that a vehicle cut him off, causing him to take the ditch. However, a witness stated to troopers there were no other cars in the vicinity.

Carlson also allegedly told authorities he was heading to Fargo from Detroit Lakes, but didn’t know what direction he was going when officers asked him.

Jackson, his passenger, was pronounced dead at Tri-County Hospital in Wadena, according to court documents.

At one point, Carlson reportedly asked first responders if his “brother was going to live.”

An autopsy report from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Officer ruled Jackson’s death was caused by blunt head trauma due to a motor vehicle accident

Carlson originally told authorities he did not have much to drink, according to investigators.

Court records showed Carlson pleaded guilty in 2017 to a charge of liquor consumption under the age of 21.

