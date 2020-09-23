Advertisement

Otter Tail County deputies searching for man who left jail to attend mom’s funeral

Rafael Buenfil received a court-ordered furlough on Monday and has yet to return.
Rafael Buenfil
Rafael Buenfil(KVLY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is considered a jail escapee.

Rafael Buenfil received a court-ordered furlough on Monday to attend his mother’s funeral in Fergus Falls and left the detention center on Tuesday at 3:51 p.m., according to deputies.

Yet, deputies said Buenfil hasn’t returned to the Otter Tail County Detention Center.

Buenfil was reportedly required to be back in the jail by no later than 9 p.m. Tuesday.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Buenfil, please contact the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office at 218-998-8555.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

