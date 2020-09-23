Minnesota State University Moorhead releases fall enrollment numbers

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State University Moorhead’s unofficial 10-day enrollment numbers show an overall decrease in undergraduate students while enrollment of graduate students is up slightly, setting a new record for number of graduate students at MSUM. This follows MSUM’s largest summer enrollment to date.

Unofficial overall headcount is 5,532, down 3.5%, or 202 students from Fall 2019.



Unofficial graduate headcount is 1,092, up 15 students from Fall 2019.



Summer enrollment was 3,015 students, representing a continual increase since 2016, when summer enrollment was 2,167 students.

Investment in workforce development boosts nursing enrollment

Their enrollment efforts continue to focus on investing in programs that are aligned with workforce needs. MSUM’s new Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), which started this fall, adds to our existing nursing education portfolio.

40 new, first time students and 17 transfer students enrolled this fall with the intention of pursuing the new Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.



Our RN to BSN program continues to be a strong program with a total of 173 students enrolled.



MSUM also offers a Master of Science in Nursing and three graduate certificates in nursing.



Undergraduate enrollment down but up in some areas

Undergraduate headcount is down with 4,440 students compared to 4,657 in 2019. However, there are some bright spots, particularly MSUM’s effort to be accessible to students who have historically been under-served by higher education.

Undergraduate highlights:

Domestic Diversity. Our domestic diversity continues to grow with 750 diverse students versus 730 last year. Our retention efforts, such as mentoring programs, intentional investment of scholarship dollars, and additional support efforts are yielding positive results, particularly for our Black students, which is up with 240 students, compared to 217 last year.



Local Growth. We have also continued to see a strong connection with our local community. We have seen growth in applications from Cass and Clay Counties for the past four years. This fall we enrolled 184 students, up from 178 in 2019.



International Students. Not surprising is our international student population decline. We have 186 students versus 247 students last year. The global political climate and the COVID-19 pandemic have contributed to this decline. We had 411 international students in 2016.



Impact of COVID-19

Our goal for this Fall was to offer as many face-to-face classes as safely possible.

Course Delivery. Just over 50% of our courses have a face-to-face component with the remainder being completely online.



Residence Halls. We increased the number of single rooms and made space for students in isolation or quarantine, so we have fewer students living on campus. We have 1,023 students in our residence halls this fall compared to 1,222 in 2019.



