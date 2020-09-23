Fargo Public Schools to Approve Budget

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Despite a change in budget numbers, leaders with Fargo Public Schools say no more money will be coming out of taxpayers' wallets.

The Board of Education gave preliminary approval of the budget back in June, but since then, it has changed by more than a million dollars due to finalized numbers on staffing, enrollment and state aid.

District leaders say COVID-19 has led to a number of added costs, such as extra custodial staff and an increased utility payment to provide a higher level of air flow in buildings.

Jackie Gapp, the Business Manager for Fargo Public Schools, tells us what has saved the taxpayers is additional dollars from the CARES Act, among other funding, that the school has received. That money has helped the district cover extra costs that they wouldn’t normally incur.

She adds that this year’s budget is especially tricky as things are constantly changing.

Click here to see a breakdown of the district’s budget numbers:

https://www.fargo.k12.nd.us/cms/lib/ND01911460/Centricity/domain/121/meetings2020/9-22-20/47_2020-21_Final_Budget_Approval.pdf

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.