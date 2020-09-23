Advertisement

Fargo Public Schools to Approve Budget

Fargo Public Schools
Fargo Public Schools(Fargo Public Schools)
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Despite a change in budget numbers, leaders with Fargo Public Schools say no more money will be coming out of taxpayers' wallets.

The Board of Education gave preliminary approval of the budget back in June, but since then, it has changed by more than a million dollars due to finalized numbers on staffing, enrollment and state aid.

District leaders say COVID-19 has led to a number of added costs, such as extra custodial staff and an increased utility payment to provide a higher level of air flow in buildings.

Jackie Gapp, the Business Manager for Fargo Public Schools, tells us what has saved the taxpayers is additional dollars from the CARES Act, among other funding, that the school has received. That money has helped the district cover extra costs that they wouldn’t normally incur.

She adds that this year’s budget is especially tricky as things are constantly changing.

Click here to see a breakdown of the district’s budget numbers:

https://www.fargo.k12.nd.us/cms/lib/ND01911460/Centricity/domain/121/meetings2020/9-22-20/47_2020-21_Final_Budget_Approval.pdf

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

POVnow

Sen. Kevin Cramer on SCOTUS Pick, Nov. Election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Sen. Kevin Cramer joined us to discuss the President’s expected pick for the SCOTUS

News

Point of View September 22 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View September 22 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View September 22 - Part 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

Latest News

Back To School

Gov. Walz visits Moorhead elementary school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Gov. Tim Walz, DFL, visited outdoor classrooms at S.G. Reinertsen Elementary in Moorhead and shared with kids and teachers stories of his time employed as a teacher.

News

FPS parents planning ‘peaceful gathering’ against distant learning plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
Several parents of Fargo Public School students are planning a peaceful gathering against the district’s plan to move to temporarily move to distance learning next month due to COVID-19.

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather - September 22

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News September 22 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News September 22 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Bison Huddle

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - September 22

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY