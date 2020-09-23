Fargo music promoter arrested for allegedly stabbing 3 people during weekend melee

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local rapper and music promoter is accused of stabbing three people during a melee over the weekend in Fargo.

Jason Mandez Grant, 47, of Fargo was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, according to Cass County District Court records.

Investigators said Fargo police officers were dispatched Sunday at 2:27 am to a disturbance at 1335 5 Ave N.

Grant reportedly runs a business out of that address. A large group had arrived from Old Broadway to the 5 Ave location for an afterparty. Instead, a large fight broke out with several people injured with a knife, according to court documents.

At least eight people, including Grant, were identified by investigators as having participated in what’s described as a melee.

Police said none of the people interviewed knew who used a knife, but a few gave a description matching Grant’s.

One man involved in the large fight who went to Essentia Health had a laceration on each of his thighs and one to his right forearm, according to court documents.

Another man who drove himself to Sanford Hospital reportedly had lacerations to his right forearm and thigh. The third stabbing victim had a laceration on his abdomen and the inside of his left forearm, which is consistent with a sharp blade.

Investigators said a witness stated that during the fist fight, a man matching Grant’s description pulled out a “red handled fillet knife” and “started cutting.”

Police confiscated a knife and two bong-style marijuana pipes at Grant’s address, according to court documents.

Grant refused to speak with investigators invoking his right to remain silent.

During a Valley News Live interview in 2015, Grant identified himself as a rapper and a music promoter. He also talked at length about the negative perception of Hip-Hop music and culture.

We are not identifying the other people involved in the fight since they have not been charged nor arrested.

