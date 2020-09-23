Domestic violence on the rise locally

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Domestic violence is on the rise in the Valley.

“We have seen people at our doors and the phones ring all day long,” Myla Korbel with the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center said.

More and more people are calling on the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center in Fargo for help, and what has them worried beyond the numbers is the severity of violence from each case.

“We are seeing more of an increased risk of lethality,” Korbel said. “When I say lethality, more severe violence, more extreme violence with each particular case.”

Fargo Police report an increase in the number of calls they are responding to.

Comparing each month, this year to last, every month except for one since the pandemic began shows an increase in domestic reports.

Month 2019 2020 March 78 99 April 110 105 May 92 110 June 110 117 July 100 119 August 94 115

Korbel says pressure relating to COVID-19 shares much of the blame.

“When you start talking about loss of employment, a possible increase in drug and alcohol use, and isolation, these are all increased risks for lethality,” Korbel said.

Where do we go from here? As the pandemic continues, it’s important to be aware.

“I think the best way to defuse something is to stay away from it," Korbel said. "If you are in a situation and you feel unsafe and you don’t believe you can leave that situation, I would always recommend calling law enforcement.”

Korbel says to trust your gut and if something doesn’t seem right for you personally or for someone you know, reach out and ask questions.

“Please use us as a resource, call us," Korbel said. "We have advocacy and counseling available, and that’s what we are here for.”

Pandemic or not, resources are available. Find more information here.

