Cass Co. COVID-19 level hiked to moderate

Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Cass County’s COVID-19 risk level has been hiked to moderate. The move was sparked by the increasing number of cases. Other counties made the move a couple of weeks ago, but the governor said Wednesday the delay for Cass had to do with the state reassessing how it determines the risk levels.

The move “up” to the yellow designation changes recommendations and only recommendations for restaurants, bars and large events.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health’s guidance system, Cass is now in the yellow, moderate risk category.

Meaning it’s the level of heightened exposure risk, but the transmission is under control.

The department of health said they recommend people to socially distance, wash their hands often and wear a face mask.

In a press conference this morning, Governor Doug Burgum said there have been 26 deaths in the last week and seven as of Wednesday in North Dakota.

“It’s a challenge but because of the duration of this thing, but I believe in the better nature of North Dakotan’s, and I believe deep down that anybody in this state doesn’t want to cause anybody else harm,” said Governor Doug Burgum.

He said COVID-19 numbers in long term care facilities are continuing to rise and that it’s important to protect the vulnerable population.

In order to do that, Governor Burgum says he those residents and staff in long-term care facilities will be first on the list to get tested for COVID-19.

