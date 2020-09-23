Burglar breaks into home, homeowner smacks man in face with shotgun

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a scene from a thriller movie in South Fargo early Wednesday morning when a burglary got hit in the face with the stock of a shotgun.

Police say around 2:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of 6th St. S., a homeowner heard someone breaking a window trying to get into the home.

The homeowner grabbed his shotgun and told the burglar he’d shoot if he kept coming. Police say the burglar kept trying to get in, so the homeowner went up to the man and hit him in the face with the stock of the shotgun.

The burglar then ran from the scene and police were called.

When police arrived, they tracked down the suspect and arrested him.

39-year-old Matthew Florence is now in the Cass County Jail for attempted felony criminal trespass.

