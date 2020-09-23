Advertisement

Burglar breaks into home, homeowner smacks man in face with shotgun

39-year-old Matthew Florence was arrested for attempted felony criminal trespass.
39-year-old Matthew Florence was arrested for attempted felony criminal trespass.(Cass County, ND Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a scene from a thriller movie in South Fargo early Wednesday morning when a burglary got hit in the face with the stock of a shotgun.

Police say around 2:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of 6th St. S., a homeowner heard someone breaking a window trying to get into the home.

The homeowner grabbed his shotgun and told the burglar he’d shoot if he kept coming. Police say the burglar kept trying to get in, so the homeowner went up to the man and hit him in the face with the stock of the shotgun.

The burglar then ran from the scene and police were called.

When police arrived, they tracked down the suspect and arrested him.

39-year-old Matthew Florence is now in the Cass County Jail for attempted felony criminal trespass.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley Today

Red River SWAT called for narcotics search warrant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Fargo Police say the team was out in the 900 block of 42nd St. S. around 8 Tuesday night to deliver the search warrant.

News

Domestic violence on the rise locally

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Domestic violence is on the rise in the Valley.

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Sept 22

Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Sept 22 - Part 2

Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Sept 22

Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Domestic violence is on the rise locally

Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - Bison linebackers will have new look for game against Central Arkansas

Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Sept 22 - Part 1

Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

Fargo Public Schools to Approve Budget

Updated: 11 hours ago
Despite a change in budget numbers, leaders with Fargo Public Schools say no more money will be coming out of taxpayers' wallets.

POVnow

Sen. Kevin Cramer on SCOTUS Pick, Nov. Election

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Sen. Kevin Cramer joined us to discuss the President’s expected pick for the SCOTUS