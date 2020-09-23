Advertisement

475 new cases of COVID-19, seven more deaths reported in North Dakota

North Dakota Health Officials are reporting 475 new cases of COVID-19, along with seven new deaths in the state.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Health Officials are reporting 475 new cases of COVID-19, along with seven new deaths in the state.

203 deaths have been linked to the disease with a 6.83% daily positivity rate in the state.

89 patients are in the hospital.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 90s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Adams County - 1
  • Barnes County - 1
  • Benson County – 1
  • Bottineau County – 1
  • Bowman County - 4
  • Burke County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 79
  • Cass County – 82
  • Cavalier County - 7
  • Dunn County – 10
  • Eddy County - 6
  • Emmons County – 6
  • Foster County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 9
  • Grant County - 3
  • Kidder County – 1
  • LaMoure County - 2
  • Logan County – 2
  • McHenry County - 2
  • McIntosh County - 5
  • McKenzie County - 14
  • McLean County - 11
  • Mercer County - 5
  • Morton County – 30
  • Mountrail County - 10
  • Nelson County – 2
  • Oliver County - 1
  • Pembina County – 5
  • Ramsey County – 1
  • Ransom County – 1
  • Renville County – 8
  • Richland County – 7
  • Rolette County - 8
  • Sargent County – 2
  • Sioux County - 3
  • Stark County – 25
  • Stutsman County – 5
  • Towner County - 3
  • Traill County – 3
  • Walsh County - 4
  • Ward County – 46
  • Williams County – 57

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

690 new cases of COVID-19, 6 more deaths reported in Minnesota

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
1,985 deaths have been linked to the disease

News

Perham business damaged by fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The fire at Perham Linen along East Main started Tuesday afternoon.

News

10:00AM Live Webstream: North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum News Conference

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By David Spofford
10:00AM Live Webstream: North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum News Conference

VOD Recording

Valley Today KVLY Sept. 23rd 6:50 am

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - September 23

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW

News

News - Burglar breaks into home, homeowner smacks man in face with shotgun

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW

Valley Today

Burglar breaks into home, homeowner smacks man in face with shotgun

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
39-year-old Matthew Florence is now in the Cass County Jail for attempted felony criminal trespass.

Valley Today

Red River SWAT called for narcotics search warrant

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Fargo Police say the team was out in the 900 block of 42nd St. S. around 8 Tuesday night to deliver the search warrant.

News

Domestic violence on the rise locally

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Domestic violence is on the rise in the Valley.

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Sept 22

Updated: 14 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD