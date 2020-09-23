475 new cases of COVID-19, seven more deaths reported in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Health Officials are reporting 475 new cases of COVID-19, along with seven new deaths in the state.

203 deaths have been linked to the disease with a 6.83% daily positivity rate in the state.

89 patients are in the hospital.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 90s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Adams County - 1

Barnes County - 1

Benson County – 1

Bottineau County – 1

Bowman County - 4

Burke County - 1

Burleigh County - 79

Cass County – 82

Cavalier County - 7

Dunn County – 10

Eddy County - 6

Emmons County – 6

Foster County - 1

Grand Forks County – 9

Grant County - 3

Kidder County – 1

LaMoure County - 2

Logan County – 2

McHenry County - 2

McIntosh County - 5

McKenzie County - 14

McLean County - 11

Mercer County - 5

Morton County – 30

Mountrail County - 10

Nelson County – 2

Oliver County - 1

Pembina County – 5

Ramsey County – 1

Ransom County – 1

Renville County – 8

Richland County – 7

Rolette County - 8

Sargent County – 2

Sioux County - 3

Stark County – 25

Stutsman County – 5

Towner County - 3

Traill County – 3

Walsh County - 4

Ward County – 46

Williams County – 57

