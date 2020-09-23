475 new cases of COVID-19, seven more deaths reported in North Dakota
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Health Officials are reporting 475 new cases of COVID-19, along with seven new deaths in the state.
203 deaths have been linked to the disease with a 6.83% daily positivity rate in the state.
89 patients are in the hospital.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Man in his 90s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 80s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Adams County - 1
- Barnes County - 1
- Benson County – 1
- Bottineau County – 1
- Bowman County - 4
- Burke County - 1
- Burleigh County - 79
- Cass County – 82
- Cavalier County - 7
- Dunn County – 10
- Eddy County - 6
- Emmons County – 6
- Foster County - 1
- Grand Forks County – 9
- Grant County - 3
- Kidder County – 1
- LaMoure County - 2
- Logan County – 2
- McHenry County - 2
- McIntosh County - 5
- McKenzie County - 14
- McLean County - 11
- Mercer County - 5
- Morton County – 30
- Mountrail County - 10
- Nelson County – 2
- Oliver County - 1
- Pembina County – 5
- Ramsey County – 1
- Ransom County – 1
- Renville County – 8
- Richland County – 7
- Rolette County - 8
- Sargent County – 2
- Sioux County - 3
- Stark County – 25
- Stutsman County – 5
- Towner County - 3
- Traill County – 3
- Walsh County - 4
- Ward County – 46
- Williams County – 57
