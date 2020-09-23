Advertisement

10:00AM Live Webstream: North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum News Conference

By David Spofford
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gov. Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing with the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) at 10 a.m. Wednesday to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota. Burgum will be joined by North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger.

You may need to refresh the page and select play on the video player to view the stream

