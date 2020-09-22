Advertisement

West Fargo named one of the best places to live in the U.S.

(KVLY)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Money.com announced its annual ranking of the Best Places to Live in the U.S. and the City of West Fargo earned the 23rd spot. The list features 50 towns and cities where the economy, job growth and housing market remained strong despite COVID-19 disruptions.

The list includes cities and towns with a population of at least 25,000 and placed emphasis on economic factors, like employment opportunities, as well as supply and demand for homes, cost of living, quality of schools, racial and economic diversity and health and safety.

In the list, the City of West Fargo received high marks for a cost of business 15% below the national average. West Fargo also had the lowest median home price on the list. GOBankingRates also recently noted the low median home price when it named West Fargo the best city in North Dakota to stretch a paycheck. After gathering data for the five biggest cities in North Dakota, West Fargo had the best combination of good wages and a low cost of living.

A special report by 24/7 Wall Street also named West Fargo the best city to live in North Dakota. The report gives the City of West Fargo high marks for population growth, median household income and median home value. The report also notes West Fargo’s poverty rate is nearly half the 14.1% national rate.

For the full list of Money’s Best Places to Live in the U.S., go to https://money.com/collection/best-places-to-live-2020/.

