WASHINGTON, D.C. (Valley News Live) - Sen. Kevin Cramer joined us to discuss the President’s expected pick for the SCOTUS; how this pick and other issues will affect the November election.

Sen. Kevin Cramer joined us to talk about topics from the SCOTUS vacancy to Savannah's Act. See the full interview here! -Producer AJ Posted by POVnow on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.