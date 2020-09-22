RedHawks ring found after prowler breaks into multiple WF vehicles

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

We have a happy ending to a story we first brought to you earlier this week.

A West Fargo woman alerted people after someone broke into her car and stole her husband’s $2,000 RedHawks ring.

She said someone brought the sentimental item to a local pawn shop and tried selling it.

She said West Fargo police have the name and contact information of the seller, hoping to end all of the recent car theft in the area.

