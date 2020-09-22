Part of failed overpass in Grand Forks under repair

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are working on fixing a failed part of a popular overpass in Grand Forks.

The city says the failed finger joint on the Columbia Road overpass will be fixed on Tuesday, Sept 22.

The work will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction.

All of the repairs on the overpass should be done by the end of October, weather permitting.

