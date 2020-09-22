Advertisement

Part of failed overpass in Grand Forks under repair

Road construction graphic
Road construction graphic(Courtesy image)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are working on fixing a failed part of a popular overpass in Grand Forks.

The city says the failed finger joint on the Columbia Road overpass will be fixed on Tuesday, Sept 22.

The work will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction.

All of the repairs on the overpass should be done by the end of October, weather permitting.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minnesota man pinned between pickup and loaded wagon

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The accident happened as the two were trying to hitch the wagon to the pickup.

News

513 new cases of COVID-19, 10 more deaths reported in Minnesota

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
1,979 deaths have been linked to the disease.

News

266 new cases of COVID-19, 3 more deaths reported in North Dakota

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
196 people have died and the daily positivity rate is 9.14%.

News

Point of View September 21 - Part 3

Updated: 30 minutes ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View September 21 - Part 2

Updated: 31 minutes ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

Latest News

News

Crash involving MATBUS blocks downtown Fargo intersection

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Scanner traffic indicates fluids were leaking from at least one of the vehicles involved, but no one was hurt.

Valley Today

Missing man found dead in Itasca County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The Itasca County Sheriff’s Department thanks everyone involved in the search effort.

VOD Recording

Valley Today KVLY Sept. 21st 6:50am

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

News

Valley Today - Sept. 22nd 6:50am

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

News

News - Large police presence in South Fargo neighborhood

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW