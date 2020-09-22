Old Fargo Police HQ to be turned into temporary COVID-19 shelter for the homeless

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Cass Public Health is planning to use the police department’s old headquarters in downtown Fargo as a temporary quarantine shelter for the homeless.

According to Fargo Cass Spokeswoman Holly Scott, there is currently limited capacity within the current shelter system for the homeless to isolate.

Scott said Fargo’s former police headquarters will be a “sheltering option for those impacted by COVID-19 who are needing to isolate and/or quarantine and have no means to permanent housing.”

The city of Fargo already owns the building.

Scott said the Red River Valley COVID-19 Task Force is helping with the costs by providing $200,000 in federal funding.

The target date to begin service is November 1 and it comes at a time when North Dakota is dealing with an increase of active COVID-19 cases.

