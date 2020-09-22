Weather
Invest In Your Valley
Sports
Video
Contests
Back To School
COVID-19 Updates
KVLY Livestream
Closings
Request Closings Login
Home
News
Regional
National
International
Entertainment
Economy
Education
Environment
Science
Technology
COVID-19 Updates
Back To School
KVLY Livestream
KX4 Livestream
Fargo CW Livestream
CBS News Live
City Of Fargo Livestream
Healthier Me
Election Results
Weather
Maps
River Levels
Road Conditions
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Request Closings Login
Skycam Network
Luther Weather Kid
Headlines
Sports
Scoreboard
Bison Huddle
Bison Football Show
UND Corner
Sports Videos
About Us
Meet the Team
News/Weather App Support
Valley News Live Jobs
Advertise With Us
Invest In Your Valley
VNL Ad Solutions
Video
POVnow
North Dakota Today
Valley Today
Community
Community Calendar
What's On
NBC
CBS All Access
CW
MeTV
Heroes & Icons
Contests
VNL Deals
VNL Employment
Submit Photos & Video
Full Court Press with Greta VanSusteren
Circle Country Music & Lifestyle
Investigate TV
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Midwest Grill'n
Mr. Food
Flood Warning is in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
NDT - Home Equity Lines of Credit
By
Cordell Wagner
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT
|
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.
Latest News
North Dakota Today
NDT - The Good Feet Store
Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By
Cordell Wagner
NDT - The Good Feet Store
North Dakota Today
NDT - Over 100Lbs Down
Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By
Cordell Wagner
NDT - Over 100Lbs Down
News
Minnesota man pinned between pickup and loaded wagon
Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By
Jordan Schroeer
The accident happened as the two were trying to hitch the wagon to the pickup.
News
513 new cases of COVID-19, 10 more deaths reported in Minnesota
Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By
Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
1,979 deaths have been linked to the disease.
Latest News
North Dakota Today
NDT - Flu Shots and the COVID-19 Pandemic
Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By
Cordell Wagner
NDT - Flu Shots and the COVID-19 Pandemic
North Dakota Today
NDT - Dessert Hummus
Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By
Cordell Wagner
NDT - Dessert Hummus
North Dakota Today
NDT - Top Talkers -September 22nd
Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By
Cordell Wagner
NDT - Top Talkers -September 22nd
News
266 new cases of COVID-19, 3 more deaths reported in North Dakota
Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By
Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
196 people have died and the daily positivity rate is 9.14%.
News
Point of View September 21 - Part 3
Updated: 30 minutes ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4
News
Point of View September 21 - Part 2
Updated: 31 minutes ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4