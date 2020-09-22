Advertisement

Moorhead Police investigating possible shooting

Moorhead Police are investigating a shooting report.
Moorhead Police are investigating a shooting report.
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Moorhead, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Police surrounded an apartment complex at 3010 17th St. S. in Moorhead Tuesday morning.

It is the Griffin Court apartment complex.

Scanner traffic indicated there was a man with a gun.

Police told The Valley Today’s Kortney Lockey the public is not in danger, but officers are not giving us a lot of information right now.

Watch for live updates on this breaking story on The Valley Today.

