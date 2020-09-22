Moorhead Police investigating possible shooting
Moorhead, Minn. (Valley News Live) -
Police surrounded an apartment complex at 3010 17th St. S. in Moorhead Tuesday morning.
It is the Griffin Court apartment complex.
Scanner traffic indicated there was a man with a gun.
Police told The Valley Today’s Kortney Lockey the public is not in danger, but officers are not giving us a lot of information right now.
