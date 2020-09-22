Mom upset after she says son was hit by vehicle in Fargo on his way to school

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman says her son was hit by a vehicle in south Fargo while riding his bicycle to school.

Jessica Gores reached out to our Whistleblower Hotline because she said the driver didn’t call 911 and her son nearly broke his back.

“I think there should be some type of video camera at this busy intersection. So when something like this happens, there’s a recording of it,” Gores said.

Her 16-year-old son Jaden reportedly rides his bicycle during the weekday to Fargo South High School, where he’s enrolled.

Gores said he does it for the exercise, yet he may take a break since the incident left him with an elbow fracture and several cuts and bruises to his back.

“When he got hit, he flew on the gentleman’s hood. The gentleman realized that he was on the hood and slammed on his brakes, and he went flying off and landed on his back,” Gores said. “If it wasn’t for his backpack, he would’ve been a lot worse.”

Jaden was crossing from the north side of 25th St S and the Interstate 94 exit at around 7:35 a.m. Monday.

The sign reportedly said walk and that’s when he rode his bike to cross. But, what Gores described as a newer type of SUV wasn’t looking in her son’s direction and crashed into him.

Vehicles coming from the I-94 Bismarck exit that are turning onto 25th St S to head north, oftentimes just look to their left and not right for crossing pedestrians, according to Gores.

Online crime data from the Fargo Police Department only showed a drunk driving incident had occurred in that intersection, and that was back in February.

According to police, the crash was reported to a beat officer. The teenager reportedly refused for an ambulance to be called.

Gores said her son continued on to school and that’s when his body began hurting. He was reportedly high on adrenaline and didn’t know what to do in such a situation.

“No information was exchanged and my son unfortunately doesn’t remember the make or model of the car. All we know is a gray or white, all wheel drive, bigger vehicle,” Gores said.

The driver did stop and escorted her son to the sidewalk, but he then left, according to Gores.

She is encouraging drivers to start looking in both directions.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has cameras on top of several highway exits around Fargo. But according to highway patrol, none are live video. They just take still photos.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.