Missing man found dead in Itasca County

body found
body found(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHWAUK, MINN (Valley News Live) - A man reported missing is found dead in rural Itasca County, MN.

39-year-old Timothy Dasovich was reported missing on Sept. 15 by family members. Dasovich’s body was found on Sunday, Sept. 20 in the woods near Nashwauk--That city is just southwest Hibbing.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Department thanks everyone involved in the search effort.

No other information about the death is being released at this time.

