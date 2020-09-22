Minnesota man pinned between pickup and loaded wagon

NEAR ALBANY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is seriously hurt after getting pinned between a pickup and a loaded silage wagon.

The Stearns County, MN Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened near Albany on Saturday, Sept. 19.

When they arrived on scene, deputies learned a 58-year-old man was pinned between the pickup and wagon and had serious injuries to his legs.

The man was taken to the hospital in Melrose and then flown to the hospital in St. Cloud. His condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt. The accident happened as the two were trying to hitch the wagon to the pickup.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.