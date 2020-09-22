Local football coaches react to MSHSL decision to allow fall competition

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors reversed course Monday, nearly seven weeks after postponing the fall football and volleyball seasons to the spring, giving those sports the go ahead for a modified season.

“I was so happy for our kids here in Moorhead but obviously throughout the entire state of Minnesota,” Moorhead High School Head Football Coach Kevin Feeney said just hours after the decision.

The Board of Directors voted 15-3 in favor or a fall football season after all.

Practices will be able to start the final week of September with games set to kick off the second weekend in October.

With the shortened time frame, teams will only play six regular season games, and there will be a modified postseason which is set to include a district playoff, but a state tournament seems unlikely.

“There’s been a very general consensus among our coaches association on really pushing for a meaningful season,” Feeney said.

Barnesville Head Coach Bryan Strand believes with football coming back in the fall, it will be looked at as a test run for other sports in the school year.

“Honestly these kids need this, mentally. A lot of kids keep their grades up to play in sports. A lot of kids their mental health rides on competing and doing something to burn off energy. Without sports and activities, you know, bad things happen,” he said.

“If we fail at this I have a hard time believing that Winter sports are a go.”

Strand also added the importance of an athlete’s future prospects should they choose to play in college -- citing his own son who received a scholarship offer only after his senior season.

He’s been urging his players to be smart so this fall season can make it easier to push on in the future.

A position he isn’t alone in.

“We as coaches say a lot of different slogans to our kids, you take one day at a time, one game at a time, and play every play like it’s your last play, I’ll tell you what a lot of that is ringing true because we’re guaranteed nothing and this is the first step,” Feeney said.

Schedules are still being sorted out for both football and volleyball. There will be fan restrictions in place for all events.

