Large police presence in South Fargo neighborhood

Several police cruisers were spotted lining the street of a South Fargo neighborhood Monday night.
Several police cruisers were spotted lining the street of a South Fargo neighborhood Monday night.(Mike Morken, VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer and Mike Morken
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several police cruisers lined the streets of a South Fargo neighborhood and officers were spotted walking around the front and back of a home.

The picture shows the area around 69th Ave. S. in Fargo around 11:15 Monday night, and you’ll see seven police vehicles behind the house. Video obtained by Valley News Live shows a few more police cruisers up front.

Our news team has made calls into police about the situation, but we haven’t heard anything back.

Stay with Valley News Live as we continue to investigate.

