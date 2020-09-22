Advertisement

Gov. Walz visits Moorhead elementary school

Minnesota’s governor visited outdoor classrooms and spoke with teachers and students.
Minnesota Governor in Moorhead
Minnesota Governor in Moorhead(KVLY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota’s governor stopped by a Moorhead elementary school on Tuesday as part of his effort to tour schools across the state.

Gov. Tim Walz, DFL, visited outdoor classrooms at S.G. Reinertsen Elementary and shared with kids and teachers stories of his time employed as a teacher.

Walz also stressed the need for schools to remain flexible and adjust accordingly when cases of COVID-19 spike in the community.

“The desire to get these students back in the classroom is strong and I recognize that. But, the desire to get them back in safely is our responsibility and out here it’s clear that that responsibility was taken seriously,” Walz said.

He also touched on the violence happening in the Twin Cities.

According to a recent report from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Minnesota saw an increase in violent crimes last year.

“Minnesotans and Americans in general - you deserve to feel safe in your community. Everybody across the spectrum. When we’re seeing spikes like this, we need to get at the heart of what’s causing the issue. We need to make sure that the folks committing these crimes are caught, prosecuted, and of course, pay their debt to society,” Walz said.

Walz added that out of the states located in the Midwest and along the Great Lakes, Minnesota ranks as one of the safest.

The governor’s next stop was St. Cloud.

Walz also said Minnesotans should continue wearing a mask and staying six feet apart to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Frustrated parent calls Whistleblower about how schools are handling COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
One mom called our Whistleblower Hotline over her son having to quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive.

News

News - 10:00PM News September 18 - Part 2

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

Moorhead High School moving from hybrid to distance learning due to more COVID-19 cases

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:22 AM CDT
Moorhead Area Public Schools said Friday that Moorhead High School will transition to distance learning on September 28 because of increasing COVID-19 case numbers.

News

News: BTS spending

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT
BTS spending

Latest News

News

BTS spending at all time high for parents, school districts

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT
Back-to-school spending has been through the roof thanks to hybrid and distance learning models.

News

Moorhead Public Schools: K-4 students waiting 4-6 weeks for Chromebooks

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT
|
By Cali Hubbard
Moorhead Area Public Schools said it will be another four to six weeks for all K-4 students to get Chromebooks.

News

FPS responds to Whistleblower complaints about internet restrictions on student’s iPads

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT
|
By Cali Hubbard
We’ve had multiple Fargo parents reaching out to our Whistleblower Hotline about internet restrictions on student’s iPads.

News

Fargo mother witnesses daughter nearly hit by vehicle that didn’t stop for school bus

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:48 PM CDT
|
By Cali Hubbard
It was a white knuckle moment at a north Fargo bus stop. A mother said her heart is still pounding after someone flew passed a stopped bus letting off children.

News

Behind the scenes of Fargo school meals, cafeterias during pandemic

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT
|
By Cali Hubbard
Students across the Valley are continuing to receive free meals to help families struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

News: School lunches

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT
School meals