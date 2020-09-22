Gov. Walz visits Moorhead elementary school

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota’s governor stopped by a Moorhead elementary school on Tuesday as part of his effort to tour schools across the state.

Gov. Tim Walz, DFL, visited outdoor classrooms at S.G. Reinertsen Elementary and shared with kids and teachers stories of his time employed as a teacher.

Walz also stressed the need for schools to remain flexible and adjust accordingly when cases of COVID-19 spike in the community.

“The desire to get these students back in the classroom is strong and I recognize that. But, the desire to get them back in safely is our responsibility and out here it’s clear that that responsibility was taken seriously,” Walz said.

He also touched on the violence happening in the Twin Cities.

According to a recent report from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Minnesota saw an increase in violent crimes last year.

“Minnesotans and Americans in general - you deserve to feel safe in your community. Everybody across the spectrum. When we’re seeing spikes like this, we need to get at the heart of what’s causing the issue. We need to make sure that the folks committing these crimes are caught, prosecuted, and of course, pay their debt to society,” Walz said.

Walz added that out of the states located in the Midwest and along the Great Lakes, Minnesota ranks as one of the safest.

The governor’s next stop was St. Cloud.

Walz also said Minnesotans should continue wearing a mask and staying six feet apart to stop the spread of COVID-19.

