Gov. Walz heading to Moorhead to talk COVID and the classroom

File photo of Gov. Walz reading to children in Minneapolis, pre COVID-19 pandemic (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is heading to Moorhead to talk about the impacts of COVID on schools in the state.

The Governor’s office says he will talk to students and staff at S.G. Reinertsen Elementary in Moorhead Tuesday morning. The Governor is expected to talk about the need for caution during this global pandemic so students can stay in the classroom to learn.

Following his visit to Moorhead, the Governor will head south to St. Cloud to speak with students and staff at a junior high in that city.

The state of Minnesota leaves the decision to hold in person, online or hybrid classes up to each school district, with guidance from state officials on which option is best.

Stay with Valley News Live as we continue to investigate.

