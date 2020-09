MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz visited S.G. Reinertsen Elementary School in Moorhead today as a part of his Statewide Safe Learning Tour. He held a Q & A and answered questions about schools, sports and safety.

Gov. Tim Walz responded to questions about schools, sports and safety at his press conference at S. G. Reinertsen Elementary School this afternoon. -Producer AJ Posted by POVnow on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.