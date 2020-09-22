FPS parents planning ‘peaceful gathering’ against distant learning plan

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several parents of Fargo Public School students are planning a peaceful gathering against the district’s plan to temporarily move to distance learning next month due to COVID-19.

Fargo Public Schools announced Monday both middle and high school students will make the switch from Oct. 5 through the 19th while elementary student’s schedules will remain the same.

Out of over 11,000 students in the district, FPS says there have been 35 positive COVID-19 cases— A number both Janae White and Dawn Hager say doesn’t justify the district’s distance learning decision.

“We just feel it was too soon to make that decision. We’re not there yet,” White said.

“I just don’t feel like the schools have been inundated with this virus to the point where we need to now go all online,” Hager said.

And there’s more parents who feel the same, now connected and only growing in a public Facebook group. The group says they plan to peacefully gather outside the district office next Monday afternoon.

“I can’t just sit back and let my point of view and my support for my student go unheard,” Hager said.

Both Hager and White say while their high school boys are doing fine in their online learning days, they know that’s not the case for everyone.

“There are other students and I’ve been in contact with some of their parents and their increased anxiety level has been incredible since March," Hager said.

“We can’t have them doing hybrid for two weeks and then, boom! Online for two weeks and then back to hybrid, that’s not consistent and that can’t be mentally healthy for these children,” White said.

Both women say they worry students might not ever go back to school if the district goes through with their plan next month, and worry how much further that will impact student’s mental health.

“Once we go to this two weeks, what is stopping them from saying, 'Oh, it’s doing fine. We’re just going to keep it this way. The benefits of being in-person for education far outweigh the risks honestly at this point,” White said.

Both women also make it clear, they’re not against the district taking precautions against the virus as they know COVID-19 is real and have experienced it’s wrath.

“If they actually saw a large spike in positive cases in the schools, I could totally understand that! But if you’re looking at 0.3 percent of our student population being positive right now. 0.3 percent! Not even half a percent. That just doesn’t warrant going to all online,” Hager said.

They say they think students should also get a say in what happens to their learning style, and hope the district will listen to all concerns with an open mind.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.