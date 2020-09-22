Advertisement

Few COVID-19 testing events scheduled

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A few COVID-19 testing events have been scheduled at the University of North Dakota.

The next one is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 23rd at the University of North Dakota.

It’ll be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chester Fritz Auditorium. This testing event will be open to UND students, faculty and staff.

Another testing event is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 29th at the UND High Performance Center.

It’ll be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This will be open to UND students, faculty and staff, along with the general public.

The third testing event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3rd at UND’s High Performance Center.

It’ll be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to everyone.

