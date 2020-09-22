Advertisement

Fargo Police looking for 34-year-old man

Craig Rodgers Melton
Craig Rodgers Melton(Fargo Police)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Craig Rodgers Melton.

Melton was reported missing on Saturday night on September 19th. He was last seen on September 17th in Fargo in his red 1999 Saturn SL with Oregon plate 653KYU, along with two unidentified men.

Craig was reportedly giving the men a ride to Belcourt, ND and he hasn’t been heard from since.

He’s described as 5′11″, 200 lbs, brown hair and browns eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt.

If you have information, please contact the Fargo Police Department at 701-235-4493 or text FARGOPD and your tip to 847411.

