Crash involving MATBUS blocks downtown Fargo intersection

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A crash involving a MATBUS and a car shut down a downtown Fargo intersection.

The call for the crash came in around 10:30 Tuesday morning to the corner of 4th St. N. and NP Ave.

Scanner traffic indicates fluids were leaking from at least one of the vehicles involved, but no one was hurt.

